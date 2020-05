Protesters, enraged by the death of an unarmed black man this week after a police officer pinned him down with a knee to the neck, used shopping carts to smash a police vehicle outside of a Target store in St.

Four police officers from Minneapolis have been fired over George Floyd's death after a video of the incident surfaced.

It showed Floyd in handcuffs lying face down, groaning for help and repeatedly saying, "Please, I can't breathe," before becoming motionless.

He died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Protesters have expressed rage over Floyd's death.

Late on Wednesday and early into Thursday, demonstrators looted and vandalized shops, as well as setting fire to a construction site.