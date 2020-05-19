Attorney General William Barr Looking Into Reviewing FBI's Russia Investigation

Attorney General William Barr is taking action toward the FBI’s Russia investigation.

A Justice Department spokesperson said he’s looking into an outside prosecutor to review “unmasking” issues.

According to Business Insider, “unmasking” is revealing the identity of a U.S. person.

This person's name was incidentally collected in intelligence reports monitoring the communications fo foreign agents.

Barr asked the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash to look into the origins of the Russia probe.