Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Attorney General William Barr Looking Into Reviewing FBI's Russia Investigation

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Attorney General William Barr Looking Into Reviewing FBI's Russia Investigation

Attorney General William Barr Looking Into Reviewing FBI's Russia Investigation

Attorney General William Barr is taking action toward the FBI’s Russia investigation.

A Justice Department spokesperson said he’s looking into an outside prosecutor to review “unmasking” issues.

According to Business Insider, “unmasking” is revealing the identity of a U.S. person.

This person's name was incidentally collected in intelligence reports monitoring the communications fo foreign agents.

Barr asked the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash to look into the origins of the Russia probe.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Barr says Justice Department and Mueller sparred over "legal analysis" in Russia report

In an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning," Attorney General William Barr says special counsel...
CBS News - Published

Attorney General William Barr on caring about his reputation: "Everyone dies"

In an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning," Attorney General William Barr highlights why he...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chillychick1

Chillychick RT @GovCoryReynolds: Photo Of The Day: President Trump, joined by United States Attorney General William Barr, signed an Executive Order o… 2 minutes ago

browp20

Pbrowning02 @vanitaguptaCR You do know #WilliamBarr is in charge? Right? #ICantBreath 👉Five years after Mr. #Garner’s dying w… https://t.co/WxFpX9Y6lX 3 minutes ago

GovCoryReynolds

Cory J. Reynolds Independent Of Waterville Photo Of The Day: President Trump, joined by United States Attorney General William Barr, signed an Executive Orde… https://t.co/7LmZr5T3t4 3 minutes ago

2Freelancer

Freelancer Attorney general launches new 'unmasking' investigation around 2016 election https://t.co/R9ODZ8AegQ @TheView @cspanwj 3 minutes ago

familygrowing1

Growing Family RT @cnnbrk: Attorney General William Barr has tasked a US attorney with reviewing instances of "unmasking," an issue that President Trump h… 5 minutes ago

zenrak

Kristian 🇺🇸 RT @Turnoffthemsm: Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday ordered federal prosecutors across the country to consider legal action again… 6 minutes ago

fuzionbunny

fuzionbunny @AG what are you stupid? Are you new at your post? Trump did 9k "unmaskings" last yr. but you're not investigatin… https://t.co/wkGawNIWTL 9 minutes ago

GioGioOraOra

Josuke’s hair @GoodEarthWorks @ReginaMourad @RepSwalwell Take this article right here https://t.co/9Q6DAd680u “President Trump's… https://t.co/kK6yc7Ap73 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday. The move comes two days..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Flynn asks appeals court to toss criminal charges [Video]

Flynn asks appeals court to toss criminal charges

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday asked a U.S. appeals court to force a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him as requested by the Justice..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published