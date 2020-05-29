Report: Hundreds of minor leaguers released

Global  

- - on wednesday... the oakland - athletics became the first majo- league baseball team... to- announce it wouldn't- continue paying its minor leagu- players... past may 31st.

- the domino effect... has been - massive.- according to e-s-p-n's jeff - passan... hundreds of - minor league players were cut,- on thursday...- effectively losing out on their- jobs... and their dreams... - all in one fell swoop.- per the report... hundreds more- will be released, over the next- week... pushing the grand total- to more than 1,000 players... - suddenly out of work.

- the corona-virus... the - anticipation of minor league- contraction... and the expected- cancellation, of the 20-20 mino- league season... all prompted - organizations to part ways, wit- players... that were receiving- weekly stipends, of just 400- - dollars.- according to a separte report b- the score... two of the 10- teams known to have made cuts..- are the atlanta braves and- milwaukee brewers... so what- this means, for the future- of the biloxi shuckers and thei- roster... remains to be - seen.

- however... a third report by- brewers insider adam mc-calvy - claims that milwaukee... is - committed to paying its - remaining minor league- players...



