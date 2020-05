North Buffalo business reacts to New York mask executive order

When out and about in New York State wearing a face mask could be essential to walk into a store.

THE MALL WILLFOLLOWING THEGOVERNOR'S ORDERTHAT LETS PRIVATECOMPANIES MAKE YOUWEAR A MASK TOWALK INSIDE.NIKKI DEMENTRILOOKS AT JUST HOWTHIS ORDER CAN BEENFORCED -- ANDWHAT SOME BUSINESSOWNERS THINK OF IT.WEARING A FACEMASK COULD SOON BEESSENTIAL WHEN YOUWALK INTO A STORE."THE MASKS WORK.THEY WORK."GOVERNOR CUOMO'SEXECUTIVE ORDERLETS PRIVATEBUSINESSES BANPEOPLE FROMWALKING IN IF THEYDO NOT WEAR A MASKOR FACE COVERING."YOU DON'T WANT TOWEAR A MASK?

FINE,BUT YOU DON'T HAVE ARIGHT TO GO INTOTHAT STORE IF THATSTORE OWNERDOESN'T WANT YOU TO.AND AS WESTERNNEW YORK NEARSPHASE TWO OFREOPENING, ONENORTH BUFFALOBUSINESS IS WORKINDAY AND NIGHT TOKEEP CUSTOMERSSAFE"WE'VE BEENPREPARING TO REOPENSINCE WE CLOSED.""HERTEL HOMECONSIGNMENT ISREADY TO REOPENWHENEVER PHASETWO BEGINS.

THEY'REHOPING THAT'S NEXTWEEK.

WHENEVERTHAT DAY COMES,THEY'RE REQUIRINGANYONE WHO WALKSTHROUGH THEIRDOORS TO WEAR AMASK.""EVERYBODY THATCOMES IN NEEDS TO BEWEARING A FACCEMASK.

IF YOU'RE NOTWEARING ONE, WE'REGOING TO HAVE TO ASKYOU TO LEAVE NICELY,BUT WE HAVE TO BEPROTECTED."SINCE CLOSING,OWNERS MICHAELCHAMBERLAIN ANDANGELO CICATELOHAVE SANITIZEDEVERY ITEM COMINGIN AND OUT OF THEIRSTORE.SAFETY IS THE TOPPRIORITY.NATSTHAT EXTENDS TOWHEN CUSTOMERSCAN RETURN.FOR THEM IT'S NOT AQUESTION IF YOUNEED TO WEAR AMASK, IT'S A MUST."NO MATTER WHAT SIDEOF THE ISSUE YOU'REON, NO MATTER HOWYOU FEEL POLITICALLY,LEAVE IT AT THE DOOR.WHY TAKE THECHANCE?

JUST PLAY ITSAFE."THE TWO DON'EXPECT ANY ISSUESWITH THE MASK RULE."THERE'S INFORMATIONTHAT YOU CAN FINDONLINE OR ANYWHERETHAT YOU CAN ARGUEYOUR POINT AT.

AGAINMY POINT IS THIS: JUSTPLAY IT SAFE."AND AS REOPENINGNEARS, CHAMBERLAINAND CICATELO HOPETHEIR CUSTOMERSCOME BACK IN TOSHOP - WITH THEIRMASKS ON." IF THERE WAS EVERTIME TO SHOP LOCAL,THIS IS THE TIME TOSHOP LOCAL.""MOM AND POP SHOPSACROSS AMERICA ISWHAT KEEPS AMERICAGOING, SO PLEASESHOP WITH US."ND, 7EWN