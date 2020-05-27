Global  

Chase Elliott wins Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott wins Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Georgia native Chase Elliott earned his first Cup win of 2020
Class will likely be enshrined in the spring of 2021 while a separate ceremony will be held later for the class of 2021 ... after a rain delay ... nascar's cup series was back on the track at charlotte motor speedway for the al-sco unform 500 ... dry and sunny early on ... and ready for a growing rivalry between chase elliot and kyle busch putting up memorable battles this week ... brad keselowski coming off that coca cola 600 win ... lap 26 ... towards the end of the 1st stage ... joey logano out in front ... he was leading before mother nature stopped things again ... rain and lightning in concord put things on pause... but there was gold at the end of this rainbow ...logano wins stage one ... second stage ... kevin harvick out in front ...kyle busch in the mix ... but he's two laps behind the leader ... he's got some body issues as well ... putting him farther behind ...he was 35th at the end of stage 2 ... lap 110 ... alex bowman dominating the second stage ... finishing with a huge cushion over ryan blaney,



