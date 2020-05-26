Global  

Mike Tyson is offered over $20 Million to end his retirement

Mike Tyson's last match was in 2005, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is trying to entice him to compete in a single fight.

Earlier this month, the organization offered him $20 million to fight.

