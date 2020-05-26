Mike Tyson is offered over $20 Million to end his retirement
Mike Tyson's last match was in 2005, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is trying to entice him to compete in a single fight.
Earlier this month, the organization offered him $20 million to fight.
Mike Tyson to be offered over $20 million to come out of retirementTyson's last match was in 2005, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is trying to entice him to compete in a single fight.
Mike Tyson to Be Offered Over $20 Million to Come out of RetirementMike Tyson to Be Offered Over
$20 Million to Come out of Retirement Tyson's last match was in 2005, but
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
(BKFC) is trying to entice him to
compete in a single..