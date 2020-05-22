Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Equity indices dip ahead of Q4 GDP data, Axis Bank slips 2.8 pc

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Equity indices dip ahead of Q4 GDP data, Axis Bank slips 2.8 pc

Equity indices dip ahead of Q4 GDP data, Axis Bank slips 2.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices were on a low swing during early hours on Friday ahead of the release of GDP data for January to March quarter (Q4 FY20).

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 177 points or 0.55 per cent at 32,023 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 20 points or 0.21 per cent at 9,470.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty private bank down by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent.

But Nifty pharma moved up by 2 per cent and FMCG by 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, private banks suffered with Axis Bank down by 2.8 per cent at Rs 379.95 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped by 2.2 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.1 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.4 per cent.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #Equity indices dip ahead of Q4 #GDP data, #AxisBank slips 2.8 pc https://t.co/i1hL6kKdTi 3 days ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets The key Indian equity indices traded on a negative note on Friday morning, ahead of the release of #GDP data for Ja… https://t.co/VUHYqswrnI 3 days ago

thehawk

The Hawk Equity indices dip ahead of Q4 GDP data, Axis Bank slips 2.8 pc #Equity #Q4GDPdata #AxisBank https://t.co/WWH4qxwPVf 3 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Equity indices dip ahead of Q4 GDP data, Axis Bank slips 2.8 pc https://t.co/eUPjiDARL3 3 days ago

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Equity indices fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone Idea shares jump https://t.co/Y1cPjpXdfA 3 days ago

desktrading

DeskTrading Equity indices fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone Idea shares jump - Times of India https://t.co/W43JJCGqW3 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer [Video]

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended [Video]

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended

Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published