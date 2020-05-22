Equity indices dip ahead of Q4 GDP data, Axis Bank slips 2.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices were on a low swing during early hours on Friday ahead of the release of GDP data for January to March quarter (Q4 FY20).

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 177 points or 0.55 per cent at 32,023 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 20 points or 0.21 per cent at 9,470.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty private bank down by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent.

But Nifty pharma moved up by 2 per cent and FMCG by 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, private banks suffered with Axis Bank down by 2.8 per cent at Rs 379.95 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped by 2.2 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.1 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.4 per cent.