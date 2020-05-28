Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:56s - Published
Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking

Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking

The US President signed an executive order directs executive agencies to ask for review of social media companies' liability protections.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs executive order to regulate social media

Trump signs executive order to regulate social mediaUS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would limit liability...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxJapan TodayNew Zealand Herald


Trump escalates war on Twitter and social media protections

President Donald Trump has escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Albania96

Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erpj9Ss Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in… https://t.co/LNjt5XeWYr 20 minutes ago

Avalon709

Bev Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking | Euronews https://t.co/JGJnKCBQbv 6 hours ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Dominique / Hôpital du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Trumps challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking https://t.co/DUcB8vCSa8 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday. The move comes two days..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Trump escalates war on Twitter and social media protections [Video]

Trump escalates war on Twitter and social media protections

President Donald Trump has escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published