Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mel C: Spice Girls could not have coped with Twitter trolls

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Mel C: Spice Girls could not have coped with Twitter trolls

Mel C: Spice Girls could not have coped with Twitter trolls

Mel C doesn't think the Spice Girls could have coped with Twitter trolls in the 90s and is grateful they got to make their mistakes in private.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mel C would 'love' more Spice Girls reunion gigs [Video]

Mel C would 'love' more Spice Girls reunion gigs

Pop star Mel C is keeping her "fingers crossed" for future Spice Girls reunion shows after taking a trip down memory lane to revisit the band's 1997 album Spiceworld.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published
The Spice Girls still have group chat [Video]

The Spice Girls still have group chat

The Spice Girls - which includes Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton - still have a group messaging chat.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published