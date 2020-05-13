Mel C: Spice Girls could not have coped with Twitter trolls Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published 44 minutes ago Mel C: Spice Girls could not have coped with Twitter trolls Mel C doesn't think the Spice Girls could have coped with Twitter trolls in the 90s and is grateful they got to make their mistakes in private. 0

