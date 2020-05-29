On China tension, India reacts to Donald Trump's offer; standoff continues

India responded to Donald Trump's offer of mediating what he called a 'raging border dispute' between Delhi and Beijing.

While briefing the media about the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, said that India is firm on ensuring its sovereignty and national security.

India has said that Chinese troops hindered its patrolling in border areas.

Violent physical clashes have also broken out on at least two occasions, in Ladakh and Sikkim, between Indian and Chinese troops.

