Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On China tension, India reacts to Donald Trump's offer; standoff continues

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:12s - Published
On China tension, India reacts to Donald Trump's offer; standoff continues

On China tension, India reacts to Donald Trump's offer; standoff continues

India responded to Donald Trump's offer of mediating what he called a 'raging border dispute' between Delhi and Beijing.

While briefing the media about the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, said that India is firm on ensuring its sovereignty and national security.

India has said that Chinese troops hindered its patrolling in border areas.

Violent physical clashes have also broken out on at least two occasions, in Ladakh and Sikkim, between Indian and Chinese troops.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

China rejects Trump's offer to mediate in border standoff with India

China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ajit Jogi: First chief minister of Chhattisgarh dies at 74 | Oneindia News [Video]

Ajit Jogi: First chief minister of Chhattisgarh dies at 74 | Oneindia News

Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh died today afternoon. The 74-year-old had been in hospital for a few days. His son Amit Jogi made the announcement on Twitter. Ajit Jogi suffered two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published
LAC tension: Rahul wants govt to come clean on what is happening at border | Oneindia News [Video]

LAC tension: Rahul wants govt to come clean on what is happening at border | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi demands answers from govt over situation at LAC after India dismisses any recent contact with Trump over China; J&K police trace explosives-laden car to Hidayatullah Malik, who joined..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published