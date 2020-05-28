India-China tension | Donald Trump's offer, more troops at LAC: All updates

With tension persisting at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, the President of the United States of America made an offer to both the sides.

Donald Trump tweeted that the US could act as a mediator or arbiter between the two Asian neighbours.

For weeks now, India and China's military personnel have been eyeball-to-eyeball at multiple points along the LAC.

Earlier in May, fistfights had also broken out in Ladakh and Sikkim.

Delhi had said that Chinese troops were hindering India's patrolling.

