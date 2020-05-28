Global  

India-China tension | Donald Trump's offer, more troops at LAC: All updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:43s - Published
India-China tension | Donald Trump's offer, more troops at LAC: All updates

India-China tension | Donald Trump's offer, more troops at LAC: All updates

With tension persisting at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, the President of the United States of America made an offer to both the sides.

Donald Trump tweeted that the US could act as a mediator or arbiter between the two Asian neighbours.

For weeks now, India and China's military personnel have been eyeball-to-eyeball at multiple points along the LAC.

Earlier in May, fistfights had also broken out in Ladakh and Sikkim.

Delhi had said that Chinese troops were hindering India's patrolling.

Watch the full video for more.

LAC standoff | Working with China to resolve border issue peacefully, says India

No traction for U.S. President Donald Trump's mediation offer; Ministry of External Affairs...
Hindu - Published

PM Modi not in 'good mood' over border row with China: Trump

PM Modi not in 'good mood' over border row with China: TrumpWashington: Reiterating his offer to mediate on the border dispute between India and China, US...
WorldNews - Published


