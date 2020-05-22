India-China LAC tensions: India reinforces troops in Uttarakhand| Oneindia News

Global  

Non-metros see highest demand for flights on day 1 as people visit homes, travel for medical procedures; India sends more troops to Uttarakhand amid tension with China at Line of Actual Control; Union minister Sadananda Gowda skips quarantine after travel, opposition says he flouted norms, minister claims he has immunity; China to evacuate its citizens from India who are facing 'difficulties' but at their own expense; And lastly, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meet amid reports of rift to discuss coronavirus situation and a lockdown exit strategy #Ladakh

