Underwater Robot Captures World's Deepest Octopus On Camera

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Underwater Robot Captures World's Deepest Octopus On Camera
An underwater robot captured a picture of the deepest octopus ever spotted.
