Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Advertising Stocks





In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Vera Bradley, off about 10.1% and shares of Genesco down about 9.6% on the day.

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Vera Bradley, off about 10.1% and shares of Genesco down about 9.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading lower by about 10.2% and Emerald Holding, trading lower by about 5.9%.




