Sisters inspired by news to start their own non-profit

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a record need for food.

There are long lines at food banks and pantries around the nation, with many families visiting for the first time.

Shirley and Annie Zhu, twin sisters from Houston, Texas, are hoping to fill that need with their non-profit called Fresh Hub.

The teens work with grocery stores like Trader Joe’s to help residents in food deserts.