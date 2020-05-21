Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation
Taiwan's government says China's move reveals the hypocritical nature of the 'one country, two systems' model.
Trump: Hong Kong is no longer autonomousDonald Trump calls out China for introducing a new security bill in Hong Kong saying the territory is "no longer autonomous".
Hong Kong security laws: UN security council voices concern at ChinaTerritory warns US not to interfere over China's national security legislation, as Carrie Lam tries to rally residents.