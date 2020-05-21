Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation

Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation

Taiwan's government says China's move reveals the hypocritical nature of the 'one country, two systems' model.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

China says will act against foreign interference to Hong Kong law

China will take necessary countermeasures to foreign interference regarding the new Hong Kong...
Reuters - Published

U.S. State Dept. warns China over new Hong Kong security law

The United States on Thursday warned China against imposing a new national security legislation on...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation: https://t.co/JluaGwkCSR #HongKong 25 minutes ago

antapaws1

Antapaws 🙈🙉🙊 China also threatens to invade Taiwan. Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation https://t.co/b2LPItBUFc 7 hours ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation: China says the legislation will be aimed at tackling secession, su… 1 day ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation: China says the legislation will be aimed at tackling secession,… https://t.co/bUjMHkAtBj 1 day ago

TheGodd69623245

The Goddess Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation @AJENews https://t.co/t9BZHenErF #OccupyBeijing 1 day ago

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News RT @CNN_newstrend: Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation https://t.co/5VzvV5mDJ0 #projecthopetravel #travel #news https://t.co… 1 day ago

CNN_newstrend

Editor on eTN Taiwan condemns new Hong Kong security legislation https://t.co/5VzvV5mDJ0 #projecthopetravel #travel #news https://t.co/csmgbUDkwP 1 day ago

AmarendraRay10

Amarendra Ray RT @BrigMahalingam: Madhesi parties not supporting Oli’s proposal. Constitutional amdt on revision of Map appears on hold. Oli having troub… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump: Hong Kong is no longer autonomous [Video]

Trump: Hong Kong is no longer autonomous

Donald Trump calls out China for introducing a new security bill in Hong Kong saying the territory is "no longer autonomous".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:17Published
Hong Kong security laws: UN security council voices concern at China [Video]

Hong Kong security laws: UN security council voices concern at China

Territory warns US not to interfere over China's national security legislation, as Carrie Lam tries to rally residents.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published