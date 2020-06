Raab: Chinese legislation would violate Hong Kong's autonomy

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says new security legislation formally announced by the Chinese government today would "clearly violate" the autonomy and freedom of the people of Hong Kong, as set out UK-China joint declaration in 1984.

Report by Connerv.

