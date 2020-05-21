Global  

State health officials warning against large gatherings

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published




The State Health Officer says large social gatherings are spreading the coronavirus in parts of Mississippi.

- the state health officer says - - - - large social gatherings are - spreading the coronavirus in- parts of mississippi.

- dr. thomas dobbs says every - county is "one wild weekend - from falling off the cliff."- - - - he says covid-19 cases have - increased rapidly in wayne- county since mid-may - and larg- gatherings are- believed to be driving that.- a person with the virus attende- a funeral on may- 17th in baldwyn.- about 100 people were there, an- the health department says- at least nine have tested - positive.

