West Midlands Police urging public for information after rise in guncrime

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
West Midlands Police urging public for information after rise in guncrime

West Midlands Police urging public for information after rise in guncrime

West Midlands Police have released dramatic footage of a shooting, where a car was rammed off the road before a hooded gunman opened fire on the fleeing occupants in the Balsall Heath area.

