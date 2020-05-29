West Midlands Police urging public for information after rise in guncrime
West Midlands Police have released dramatic footage of a shooting, where a car was rammed off the road before a hooded gunman opened fire on the fleeing occupants in the Balsall Heath area.
Restaurant owner blames police for escalating confrontation with protestersSeveral Clematis Street restaurants were damaged during a confrontation between police and protesters, but owner Rodney Mayo places the blame on officers.
10-year-old boy, man shot in Delray BeachA man and young boy were shot Friday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.