Arrests Made During George Floyd Protests In New York City

Arrests Made During George Floyd Protests In New York City

Arrests Made During George Floyd Protests In New York City

Now that one officer has been arrested in the death of George Floyd, demonstrators upset over police violence are taking to the streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Officers in violent arrest to face NYPD disciplinary charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer will face disciplinary charges for a violent arrest...
Seattle Times - Published


