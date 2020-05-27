WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct: CSIR DG

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Director General Shekhar Mande said that WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct and it must resume as early as possible.

"The study was published in Lancet on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and its effect on COVID-19.

It is an observational study with statical parameters and analysis which is not sufficiently good.

In our letter to the Lancet editor, we have written that the study design and statical interferences are not right therefore study does not deserve any attention of the readers.

We believe that WHO's decision to temporarily halt the trials is not correct and demanded that the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for its use in COVID-19 cases must resume as early as possible," said Mande after WHO halts clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.