3&2 Baseball welcomes back youth sports with 130-team tournament

WITH NEW SAFETY RULESIN PLACE -- SOME LOCALSPORTS EVENTS AREKICKING OFF TONIGHT ASGOVERNMENTRESTRICTIONS LOOSENACROSS THE METRO.ONE OF THOSE IS INLENEXA.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON IS LIVE WHERE AYOUTH BASEBALLTOURNAMENT JUSTSTARTED.MCKENZIE?BASEBALL IS BACK.FIRST PITCH IS HAPPENINGNOW OUT HERE AT 3&2 INLENEXA - KICKING OFF THEANNUAL BIG LEAGUE CHEWTOURNAMENT.TYPICALLY THISTOURNAMENT HAS 250TEAMS FROM ALL OVERTHE COUNTRY COMPETING- BUT THIS WEEKEND IT'SJUST LOCAL TEAMS DUETO THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.EARLIER THIS WEEK,KANSAS GOVERNORLAURA KELLY PUT RE-OPENING PLANS INTO THEHANDS OF THE COUNTIES.WHILE JOHNSON COUNTYIS ENCOURAGING PEOPLETO FOLLOW THE AD ASTRAPLAN - THEY ARE NOTENFORCING IT.JEFF CHALK WITH 3&2BASEBALL SAID WHEN THEANNOUNCEMENT CAME, ITWAS TOO LATE TO GETOUT OF TOWN TEAMSENTERED INTO THETOURNAMENT.PARENTS OUT HERE ATTHE BALL PARK - SAY THEYARE HAPPY TO BE BACK.SUZIE SHEPHERD - PARENT"I think that I'm probably moreexcitedthan nervous for the baseballtournament this weekend.

It'sbeenan interesting 3 or so monthsforeverybody and I know everyone'shad a different experience withit, butI know that for myself and formy son,I know that he's ready to get onthefield, I'm ready to watch himplay,ready to see our baseballfamily, theplayers and get back out in thesunand fresh air.THINGS WILL LOOK ALITTLE BIT DIFFERENTLYTHIS WEEKEND.THE BLEACHERS CLSOEDTO FANS - AND THEY'LLHAVE TO BRING THEIROWN CHAIRS.UMPIRES WILL NOT BEBEHIND HOME PLATE- BUTCALL BALLS AND STRIKESFROM BEHIND THEPITCHERS MOUND.HANDSHAKES AT THE ENDOF EACH GAME WILL NOTBE ALLOWED.REPORTING LIVE INLENEXA, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NEWS