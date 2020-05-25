Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Bikes are so popular now that some stores have shortages.

A local bike shop tells us they have never seen the demand they have now during the pandemic.

Bike business is booming -- as many are still quarantining.

Big box stores like walmart and target are reporting they have no more bicycles available.

Meanwhile, local stores here in the tennessee valley are seeing big sales numbers.

Garth mansfield/owner, east ridge bicycles: "never seen anything like this.

We have been way busier and an average spring or summer time.

Certainly, the last three months have been record- setting."

Mansfield says bike manufacturers can't keep up with the demand -- and it might take up to nine months to



