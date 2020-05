Philadelphia Police Officer Struck By Car While Trying To Stop Alleged Looters, 12 Other Officers Injured Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 hour ago The officer suffered a broken arm and other injuries. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WINDOWS WERE SMASHED AT THE AT&TSTORE ON 202 IN ALLENDALE.A PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER ISHIT BY A CAR WHILE TRYING TOSTOP ALLEGED LOOTERS IN OLD CITYPHILADELPHIA.THIS ALL HAPPENED AROUND 10:15LAST NIGHT.CHOPPER THREE WAS OVER THE SCENEAT 7 AND CHESTNUT STREET.POLICE SAY THE BIKE OFFICER WASTRYING TO STOP A GROUP OF PEOPLEIN A VEHICLE FROM LOOTING ANEARBY BUSINESS.WE'RE TOLD THE DRIVER RAN OVERTHE OFFICER WHILE TRYING TO GETAWAY.THAT OFFICER IS NOW IN STABLECONDITION WITH A BROKEN ARM ANDOTHER INJURIES.SO FAR NO ARREST HAS BEEN MADE.13 PHILADELPHIA POLICEOFFICERS WERE INJURED DURING THEPROTESTS YESTERDAY.SEVEN OFFICERS HAVE CHEMICALBURNS TO THE FACE, FOUR OF THEOFFICERS HAVE INJURIES TO THEIREXTREMITIES, AND TWO HAVE HEADINJURIES.AS FOR ARRESTS, 52 PEOPLE WEREARRESTED FOR BREAKING THECURFEW, 43 FOR LOOTING ORBURGLARY, NINE FOR CITATIONS AND