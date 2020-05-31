Bill Burr Protests Live Shot

The george floyd case.

We are going live to bill burr downtown.

What's happening now?

>> reporter: angela i am live in downtown charleston at the intersection of meeting and hazel streets and hour and a half ago this was the epicenter of the violence between charleston police and protestors one of two patrol cars that was severely damaged.

You can see a bottle of lighter fluid in here.

The back window of this cruiser shattered.

There's a suv on meeting street with windows shattered.

Folks are coming downtown to see the damage.

About hour and a half ago this is where folks were protestors were standing off with charleston police.

Let's walk over here.

This is a patrol car part damage.

We have dozens of police officers in tactical gear.

Most of the windows in this this suv smashed out.

We had debris chairs thrown at us.

I saw two tear gas cannisters dispensed there.

Was a standoff probably a half hour 40 minutes and charleston police with tactical gear took protestors down meeting street past wentworth toward marion square.

We didn't want to get in the way of police.

They were good to the media and very kind to the protestors from what we could see so from what we understand now a lot of the action and protestors' activity and the violence further from here we understand the bennett hotel is facing a lot of damage.

We see i'm told just from social media reports a lot of activity between charleston police and protestors.

We are trying to stay a safe distance but we want to give a feel for what happened less than an hour ago standoff between charleston police officers and other law enforcement i talked with mt.

Pleasant police officer charleston county sheriffs office and to our knowledge it was difficult to see anyone hurt but there is damage to patrol cars.

We are going to venture closer towards perhaps broad and king street where a lot of the activity is now but folks things like calm in this part of the peninsula but hopefully the curfew will make a difference an bring peace to the streets.

>> message for people that choose not to do this legally.

They choose to create harm to our citizens businesses and great city.

We are paying attention working with our partners in this sheriff's department mt.

Pleasant north charleston with sled and other agencies around the region.

There's a lot of cities that have had a lot of violence fires and all kinds of things.

We don't want that.

We don't welcome that we don't accept that in this city.

>> angela: in response to the escalating protest downtown a county wide curfew is issued for charleston county take effect at 11 p.m.

To 7 a.m.

With exceptions for those going to work.