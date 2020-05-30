Body found

This evening people who live in athens are responding to the death of a sixteen-year-old boy.

His body was found in the elk river this morning.

Miguel alonso was last seen fishing near the boat ramp on elk river park road on wednesday.

Limestone county sherriff's officers say they have not yet ruled out foul play.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live with how the community is reacting.

Limestone county sheriff's officers tell me alonso's body was found about 100 yards from where i'm standing... one woman tells me she comes here to relax--but now whenever she visits, she will be