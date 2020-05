Locals protest George Floyd's death

LOCAL DEMONSTRATIONIS UNDERWAY -- STARTING ABOUT ANHOUR AGO -- IN DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD NEAR POLICEHEADQUARTERS --THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 23ABC'SLEZLA GOODEN -- WHO HAS BEENOUT AT THE PROTEST SINCE ITBEGAN... SHE JOINS US NOWWITH THE LATEST...LEZLA???YES,..

THE PROTESTS BEGAN JUSTOVER AN HOUR AGO WITHSEVERAL PEOPLE CHANTING ".

"AND HOLDING SIGNS.

AS THEYPROTESTTHE ACTIONS OF MINNEAPOLISPOLICE SURROUNDINGTHE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD WHOPASSED AWAY ON MONDAY.THE LAST MOMENTS OF HIS LIFEWERE CAUGHT ON VIDEOAND VIEWED BY MILLIONS ASOFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN HELD HISKNEE ON FLOYD'S NECK.TODAY CHAUVIN WAS CHARGED BYPROSECUTORS WITH THIRD-DEGREE MURDER.HE ALSO FACES A CHARGE OFSECOND-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER.FLOYD'S FAMILY AND THEIRATTORNEY, TODAY SAYING THEY AREUPSET CHAUVIN WASN'T CHARGEDWITH A MORE SERIOUSOFFENSE.

THE MAYOR OFMINNEAPOLIS IMPOSED ACURFEW FRIDAY BECAUSE OF THECHARGES FILED TODAY.MEANWHILE HERE IN BAKERSFIELDAS YOU CAN SEE ATTENDEES ARE INFRONT OF THE POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYING THE GOAL FORTODAY IS TO BRINGAWARENESS..

AND WHEN ASKED WHYTHEY FELT IT WAS NECESSARY TOORGANIZE A PROTEST HERE THIS ISWHAT ONE PROTESTOR HADTO SAY.INTERVIEWLAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS SAYCHARGES AGAINSTTHE OTHER THREE OFFICERS ARELIKELY.AS FOR DEREK CHAUVIN IFCONVICTED OF THIRD-DEGREEMURDER AND SECOND-DEGREEMANSLAUGHTER, HE WOULD FACEUP TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON ON THEFIRST CHARGE AND UP TO 10YEARS ON THE SECOND.AS FOR THE PROTEST BEHIND ME WEWILL CONTINUE TOCOVER THIS SITUATION UNTIL ITENDS AND WILL BRING YOU MORETONIGHT .

FOR NOW IN BAKERSFIELDLEZLA GOODEN23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.AND -- AS TENSIONS CONTINUE TORISE IN LIGHT OF THE