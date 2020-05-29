Global  

Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into Chaos

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Demonstrators clashed with officers and torched NYPD vehicles as they called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Trump Threatens to Assume Control on Minneapolis Chaos Amid George Floyd Protests

Trump Threatens to Assume Control on Minneapolis Chaos Amid George Floyd ProtestsAfter the death of George Floyd caused chaos and outrage in Minneapolis, US President Trump has...
HNGN - Published

George Floyd protests continue nationwide as hundreds arrested, cities begin issuing curfews

More national protests are expected Saturday as demonstrators react to the death of George Floyd...
USATODAY.com - Published


CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption RT @CBSNewYork: At least 300 people have been arrested after largely peaceful #GeorgeFloyd protests once again spiraled into chaos last nig… 31 seconds ago

tammyth04380014

Author Tammy Thomas-Walton RT @CBSNewYork: Read more about this here: https://t.co/b2sMmIbBXv 4 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York At least 300 people have been arrested after largely peaceful #GeorgeFloyd protests once again spiraled into chaos… https://t.co/eXXHZa5Otv 5 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Read more about this here: https://t.co/b2sMmIbBXv https://t.co/GNtjLFKVcv 9 minutes ago

here2eterniti

IrisRanier/LucyStone After Peaceful Afternoon Protests, Dozens Arrested Saturday Night in Dallas https://t.co/qqpfXp8x6W 3 hours ago

anyidea

Peter Malcolm Fires, a shooting, curfews, arrests: #GeorgeFloyd protests turn to unrest across country after #HiddenFigures insti… https://t.co/e8Nk0tQop6 5 hours ago

SpeakOutDallas

Sandra Ford After Peaceful Afternoon Protests, Dozens Arrested Saturday Night in Dallas https://t.co/C6Cj2zcqQ8 7 hours ago

olfashdeb

débb After Peaceful Afternoon Protests, Dozens Arrested Saturday Night in Dallas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth https://t.co/6yDLZKxxqP 7 hours ago


