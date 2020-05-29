Fort Wayne SWAT spraying, throwing tear gas at George Floyd protesters

Warning, explicit content: Hundreds of people gathered downtown near the Allen County courthouse to protest the death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota earlier this week.

Tear gas sprayed by police in downtown fort wayne tonight as protesters take to the streets.

Those protesters demanding justice after the death of george floyd who died while in police custody in minneapolis.

Good evening, i'm hunter petroviak..thank you for joining us tonight..we have live team coverage tonight of the protest and local reaction to george floyd's death.we start with fox 55's chris mullooly who's been at the allen county courthouse since the started.chris... walk us through what was going on down there.hunter... the protest was scheduled to start at five but a lot showed up eariler than that..

Right here.

And it picked up quickly.

Around six i would say there were about one thousand outside the county courthouse.

Almost all with signs saying i can't breathe... black lives matter...all looking for answers and justice for george floyd ?nats-honking??nats-chanting?

Looking for answers?nats - chanting?and gathering by the hundreds?nats - chanting?the front lawn of the allen county courthouse in fort wayne turning into a rallying spot "its about time we speak up and fight back"tamariss kennie here with her daughter says... this cry for help is long overdue.for our children for our mothers our aunties continuing to fight the good fightcarrying and making signs.... wearing t-shirts.... voicing their frustrations at the death of george floyd...a black man in minneapolis who died in custody... after a police officer knelt on his neck.?nats?still hard for some to think of.i've been angry for days and everyone that knows me knows thats not me... it is me nowtaisha jeffries says she hasn't stopped crying..to see all the support and love it's just..

Not predominantly back eveyrone coming togetherblack and white coming together...?nats?

Eventually gonig from the courthouse... to the streets.

Im next im a woman of color and we live in a society where i can be next because of the color of my skinin between cars... or sitting down in protest..jayla green says its to show the world injustice can't be tolerated.other officers involved need to be charegd as well we do want to show you what happened next....here's video we took around eight... when police lined up in the street you can see protestors all around them... eventually using tear gas and smoke to clear them out.they used it a nuber of times....firing some in the street...others where the protestors were standing in the courthousethis went on for a number of time.reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.