Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 07:31s - Published
San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall

San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall

Len Ramirez reports from the street as San Jose police slowly pushed back remaining protesters near City Hall.

(5-29-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus roundup: What San Jose and other cities plan to cut amid budget shortfalls

Police, fire, airport and parks — San Jose is looking to make cuts in these departments and more to...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

whatwakeup

What? Wake Up! San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall https://t.co/hK8KiSKgid via @YouTube 37 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SJ Police Push Back Rioting Protesters Barricaded Behind Car [Video]

SJ Police Push Back Rioting Protesters Barricaded Behind Car

Len Ramirez reports from the scene near San Jose city hall where a group of demonstrators appeared to be attempting to set fire to a vehicle before police moved in to stop them. (5-29-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:10Published
Construction Workers Turn Back Protesters in Downtown San Jose [Video]

Construction Workers Turn Back Protesters in Downtown San Jose

Demonstrators broke through a fence into a construction site, grabbed lumber and tools but were turned back by construction workers in downtown San Jose. Len Ramirez reports. (5-29-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:02Published