San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 07:31s - Published 37 minutes ago San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall Len Ramirez reports from the street as San Jose police slowly pushed back remaining protesters near City Hall. (5-29-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus roundup: What San Jose and other cities plan to cut amid budget shortfalls Police, fire, airport and parks — San Jose is looking to make cuts in these departments and more to...

bizjournals - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this What? Wake Up! San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall https://t.co/hK8KiSKgid via @YouTube 37 minutes ago