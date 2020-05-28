San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall
Len Ramirez reports from the street as San Jose police slowly pushed back remaining protesters near City Hall.
(5-29-20)
San Jose Police DIsburse Protest Near City Hall
SJ Police Push Back Rioting Protesters Barricaded Behind CarLen Ramirez reports from the scene near San Jose city hall where a group of demonstrators appeared to be attempting to set fire to a vehicle before police moved in to stop them. (5-29-20)
Construction Workers Turn Back Protesters in Downtown San JoseDemonstrators broke through a fence into a construction site, grabbed lumber and tools but were turned back by construction workers in downtown San Jose. Len Ramirez reports. (5-29-20)