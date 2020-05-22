Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Outside dining breathes new life into local businesses

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Outside dining breathes new life into local businesses

Outside dining breathes new life into local businesses

Full tables of eager customers flocked to restaurants all over the state Friday night at 5 o’clock.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

REOPENING OF MARYLAND AS WEWORK TO RECOVER FROM THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

FULLTABLES OF EAGER CUSTOMERSFLOCKED TO RESTAURANTS ALLOVER THE STATE TONIGHT AT 5OKADHIM WAS IN MIDDLE RIVER ATONE OF THE PREMIERE OUTDOORDINING SPOTS AND SHOWS US HOWIT LOOKE DON NIGHT ONE.Take pkg Sunset Cove is anoutdoor dining experiencethatdown by Coronavirus.14:01:0━14:01:10“It was hardto come out here and seereally nice weather and not beopen so this meanseverything” Around 700 emailreservations poured in the dabetween the governorsannouncement and their firstcustomer.

Samantha TareCustomer 14:08:4━14:08:55“45days all wewanting to get out andsocialize with friends andfamily.

Bring our daughter outto actually interact withpeople” It was a quick butwelcome turnaround gettingready to open and training tstaff on the new protocols.Chuck Michael Sunset CoveManager 14:05:0━15:05:18“When somebodywe have to totally sanitizethe table, the chairs, wedonnormally have.

We havepackets, you donbottle of ketchup you get apacket of ketchup.

You donget salt and pepper shakersyou get salt and pepper inpackets” Loyal customershelped keep them afloat wicarry out.

Nicole MassoniSunset Cove General Manager14:01:4━14:01:56“Not to saywe werensupport because of course wewere, but it doesncompare to what we are able todo with this area here” Muchof the staff was onunemployment14:02:1━140:2:26“We welucky to have some that stayedwith us and worked through thecarry out and delivery andmade a little bit of money tokeep them going, but nothinglike they are used to making”Hoping they can recoup theirlosses as the sunsets fillwith people continue to grow.In Middle River Eddie KadhimWMAR2 News.SUNSET COVE IS OPEN SEVE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York's Mid-Hudson Region Set To Reopen [Video]

New York's Mid-Hudson Region Set To Reopen

Crowds are seeing signs of life from businesses in Westchester County, which will begin Phase 1 of reopening on Tuesday. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published
Barberton businesses welcome back customers with help of road closures [Video]

Barberton businesses welcome back customers with help of road closures

Closed off streets in downtown Barberton are helping businesses welcome back customers by providing a new safe outdoor dining experience for those that may not have the option to do so.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:17Published