Lockdown 4.0: First commercial flight with over 160 passengers arrives in Agartala

Over 160 people reached Agartala from Kolkata in a commercial flight on May 29 amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Director VK Seth said, "After March 25, this is the first scheduled domestic flight to land at the airport".

Limited domestic flight operations started during the fourth phase of lockdown.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.