PM Modi writes to citizens on 1st anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, expresses gratitude

As his government completes one year of its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the people of the country listed out several initiatives, achievements and big decisions taken by his government.

"Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation.

During normal times, I would have been with you.

However, the present circumstances do not permit that.

That is why I seek your blessings through this letter," said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi was sworn-in for a second successive term on May 30 last year after leading BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.