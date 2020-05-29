Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s
US Unrest: Protesters in Minneapolis set fire to tobacco shop

Protesters in Minneapolis set fire to a tobacco shop in Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.

This clip was flimed at around 9 pm on May 28th.

