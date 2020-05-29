US Unrest: Protesters in Minneapolis set fire to tobacco shop
Protesters in Minneapolis set fire to a tobacco shop in Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.
This clip was flimed at around 9 pm on May 28th.
Minneapolis protesters set fire to police station as protests over George Floyd continue to escalateProtesters in Minneapolis set fire to a police station on Thursday night (May 28) as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to escalate.
Footage filmed after 10:00 pm shows Minneapolis 3rd..