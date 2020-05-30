Clouds gather ahead of postponed NASA-SpaceX launch in Florida

Timelapse video captures storm clouds rolling over the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of SpaceX's first launch scrubbed due to the weather

TIME-LAPSE VIDEO OF STORM CLOUDS ROLLING OVER KENNEDY SPACE CENTER / SIGN ON BUILDING READING (English) "NASA" STORY: SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was on Wednesday (May 27) forced by bad weather to postpone the launch of two Americans into orbit from Florida.

The mission to the International Space Station would have marked the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

A freelance space reporter, Joey Roulette captured a timelapse video showing storm clouds rolling over the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the postponed take-off.

The next launch window is set for Saturday (May 30) afternoon, when SpaceX will make a second attempt to send the astronauts into orbit.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov, Mana Rabiee)