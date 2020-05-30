What Happened During Thursday Night's Riots In Minneapolis
Chaos filled Minneapolis streets for a fourth night, not even the first night of an 8 p.m.
Curfew could prevent it, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:56).
WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020
Riots, Fires continue in MinneapolisFor the fourth night in Minneapolis people are protesting the death of George Floyd and demanding justice.
The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts"The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence. The tweet, with an historical connection to Miami,..