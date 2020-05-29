George Floyd Riots: Unrest Enters 4th Day In Twin Cities
Minneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night, Christiane Cordero reports (4:39).
The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests..