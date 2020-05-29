Global  

George Floyd Riots: Unrest Enters 4th Day In Twin Cities

George Floyd Riots: Unrest Enters 4th Day In Twin Cities

George Floyd Riots: Unrest Enters 4th Day In Twin Cities

Minneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night, Christiane Cordero reports (4:39).

WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

