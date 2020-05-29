'The 7:34': Twin Cities Enters 4th Day Of Unrest Over George Floyd Death
Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines during George Floyd protests and riots.
(8:18) WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
George Floyd Riots: Unrest Enters 4th Day In Twin CitiesMinneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night, Christiane..
National Guard Now In Minneapolis After Third Night Of Protests In Wake Of George Floyd DeathThe Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests..