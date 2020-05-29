Global  

'The 7:34': Twin Cities Enters 4th Day Of Unrest Over George Floyd Death

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 08:17s - Published
Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines during George Floyd protests and riots.

(8:18) WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

