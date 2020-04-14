Protesters set fires in Atlanta, smash cars and CNN entrance

Global  

Violent protests flared on Friday night in several U.S. cities, including Atlanta where some demonstrators set fire to police vehicles, smashed car windows as well as the entrance to CNN's headquarters.

Violent protests flared overnight in several U.S. cities as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

From Minneapolis to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, protesters clashed with police in a rising tide of anger over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

The demonstrations broke out for a fourth night despite prosecutors announcing on Friday that the policeman filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.



