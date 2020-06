Unlock 1: Time will tell results of relaxations at time when cases are rising, says PL Punia

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 01.

Reacting on the MHA's new guidelines, Congress leader PL Punia on May 30 said, "In other countries, lockdown was imposed at a time when cases were increasing but in India, strict lockdown was imposed when there were only few cases and now, when the cases is increasing rapidly, relaxations is being given.

Time will tell about the results."