Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters gather in Peckham after George Floyd killing in US

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Protesters gather in Peckham after George Floyd killing in US

Protesters gather in Peckham after George Floyd killing in US

Demonstrators have gathered in London after the death of a black man in the US which has seen a police officer charged with murder.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

HPD: Nearly 200 arrested during George Floyd protest in Houston, 4 officers injured

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •azcentral.com


Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station Thursday that the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tara84425043

Tara 🌹 RT @mikecosgrove: @guttrbuttr Outside the embassy yesterday. Protesting in Peckham today. If it carries on in the US it’ll grow more here i… 47 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Saturday's Floyd Protest March Begins Peacefully With Rally at S.F. City Hall [Video]

Saturday's Floyd Protest March Begins Peacefully With Rally at S.F. City Hall

A rally in San Francisco Saturday to protest the police killing of George Floyd began with a short march from U.N. Plaza to City Hall. (5-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:27Published
Video captures moment some Cleveland protesters throw items at officers, get violent; police respond with chemical deterrent [Video]

Video captures moment some Cleveland protesters throw items at officers, get violent; police respond with chemical deterrent

While many protesters fought to keep Saturday's demonstration peaceful in Cleveland, some began throwing items at officers and kicking their bicycles. Cleveland police responded with a chemical..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 06:07Published