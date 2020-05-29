Protesters gather in Peckham after George Floyd killing in US
Demonstrators have gathered in London after the death of a black man in the US which has seen a police officer charged with murder.
Tara 🌹 RT @mikecosgrove: @guttrbuttr Outside the embassy yesterday. Protesting in Peckham today. If it carries on in the US it’ll grow more here i… 47 seconds ago
Saturday's Floyd Protest March Begins Peacefully With Rally at S.F. City HallA rally in San Francisco Saturday to protest the police killing of George Floyd began with a short march from U.N. Plaza to City Hall. (5-30-20)
Video captures moment some Cleveland protesters throw items at officers, get violent; police respond with chemical deterrentWhile many protesters fought to keep Saturday's demonstration peaceful in Cleveland, some began throwing items at officers and kicking their bicycles. Cleveland police responded with a chemical..