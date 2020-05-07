Global  

Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:47s - Published
Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds

Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds

Air ambulances treated three people seriously injured after jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset on England's south coast.

Video shows helicopters at the scene at the popular tourist spot of Durdle Door on Saturday afternoon (May 30) and long crowds of people making their way from the beach.

Images on social media show crowds earlier in the day flocking to the beauty spot in large numbers.

In a statement, Dorset Police said: "Officers are appealing to the public to stay away from Durdle Door in Purbeck as emergency services are in attendance to deal with a number of casualties.

"Dorset Police was called at 3.43pm on Saturday 30 May 2020 to a report of concern for the safety of people who were jumping off the cliff into the sea.

"Officers are at the scene to assist the ambulance service, HM Coastguard and the RNLI with clearing the area.

"Three people have sustained serious injuries and are being treated by the ambulance service." Chief Inspector Claire Phillips, of Dorset Police, said: “We have had to close the beach at Durdle Door to allow air ambulances to land.

As a result, we are evacuating the beach and the surrounding cliff area."

