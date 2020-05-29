Nakamura stuns Carlsen with Armageddon match win to advance to final of Lindores Abbey Challenge

Hikaru Nakamura stuns world champ Magnus Carlsen with an Armageddon game victory to clinch their semi-final and advance to the final of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge

SHOWS: INTERNET, UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (MAY 30, 2020) (CHESS24 HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

HIGHLIGHT FROM FINISH OF TIEBREAKING ARMAGEDDON GAME - CARLSEN BLUNDERS AND NAKAMURA WINS GAME, MATCH, AND SEMI-FINAL TO ADVANCE TO FINAL AGAINST DANIIL DUBOV STORY: American Hikaru Nakamura stunned world champ Magnus Carlsen with an Armageddon game victory Saturday (May 30) to clinch the three day semi-final and advance to the final of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge.

The tiebreaking day of their semi-final opened with a draw before Nakamura and Carlsen each claimed a win and then both settled for another draw in game four to sit on 2-2 and force the Armageddon round.

Playing with the white pieces in the Armageddon, Carlsen needed a win but instead blundered and Nakamura pounced to take the stunning win and move on to the final where he'll face Russian Daniil Dubov.

(Production: David Grip)