Artist urges people to quit smoking through his sand art at a beach in Puri: watch | Oneindia News

On 'World No Tobacco Day', famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a massive sand art at Puri's beach.

Celebrated every year on May 31, the day aims to spread awareness on harmful effects of tobacco.

Sudarshan Pattnaik urged people to quit smoking due to its adverse effects on health.

According to World Health Organisation, over one billion people worldwide use tobacco and over 8 million people die from tobacco use every year.

#WorldNoTobaccoDay