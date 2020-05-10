Global  

Watch: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on cyclone Amphan

In a bid to create awareness among the masses, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan.

The sand art was made at a beach in Odisha's Puri.

Pattnaik wrote a message 'Don't Panic Stay Safe'.

IMD has issued a warning that cyclone Amphan will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in next few hours.

People are advised to not venture into North Bay of Bengal.

