Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Gather Outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot's House Early Sunday

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Protesters Gather Outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot's House Early Sunday

Protesters Gather Outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot's House Early Sunday

About a dozen protesters gathered at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home just after 6 Sunday morning following protests that turned violent Saturday night

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArchithNEWS

Archith Seshadri BREAKING: Atlanta's mayor issues a curfew from 9 p.m. until sunrise. Atlanta's Chief of Police calls the people who… https://t.co/7Uish4NphS 17 hours ago

lesagre66751588

texas voter RT @SoquelCreek: It's weird that the protesters would gather outside the White House. Minneapolis Police is under the jurisdiction of the… 2 days ago

SoquelCreek

Soquel by the Creek It's weird that the protesters would gather outside the White House. Minneapolis Police is under the jurisdiction… https://t.co/pcBmpCsCSv 2 days ago

diffingsworth

Stribelina Diffingsworth Title changed. https://t.co/SZ2wrDolLS https://t.co/l2WcOzV1AF 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters Fight Against Illegal Evictions [Video]

Protesters Fight Against Illegal Evictions

At the corporate office of Atlas Asset management in the West Loop.The group says it wants atlas to uphold the "housing solidarity pledge" it signed with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:20Published
Mayor Delays Demolition At Old Power Plant Site After Protest At Her House [Video]

Mayor Delays Demolition At Old Power Plant Site After Protest At Her House

Demolition work that was supposed to continue this weekend at a former coal-fired power plant in Little Village is being delayed, after angry protesters showed up at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:15Published