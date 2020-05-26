Global  

Will work with state, local authorities to ensure retail happens with customers' safety, says RAI CEO

In a video, CEO of Retailers Association of India Kumar Rajagopalan said that the retailer will work with the state and local authorities to ensure that retail happens but customers' safety is taken care of.

He said, "The government has come out with its unlock 1.0, and we believe that this is a good way to show what is the way forward.

We welcome this move.

We also realise there is an obligation for retailers to follow proper SOPs also there is obligations for consumers that they practice safe distance norms and hygiene norms that are required amid the pandemic.

We will work with the state and local authorities to ensure that retail happens but customers' safety is taken care of".

