Local businesses take steps to rebuild after destruction

Richmond said that this is a time for the community to come together, and he and his team are committed and prepared to serve.

Local businesses are on the road to recovery --- after protests turned into unruly riots on friday night -- leaving many worried about the future.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy spoke with many of them today -- to see how they're holding up and if they'll financially recover.

"now with all of this, you take a step forward and you take ten backwards."

This morning, ronda perkins, the owner of trev's sports bar and grill, found out that her bar had been*hit.

The front door was busted open, the office ransacked and their safe was stolen.

She says that whoever got inside, got away with around ten thousand dollars.

"it's really hard for us to even keep the doors open.

We've been shut down.

We've been working with limited resources.

We've only been able to serve half the customers at best than we would normally be serving.

We've lost out on all the events we've had in this town."

She says that things are already hard enough with covid-19..so whoever is at fault took advantage of a local business who was just getting back on their feet.

Others in the area are just trying to make sense of it all.

Bridge: businesses owners aren't wasting any time recovering so they can keep the revenue coming in& when one springfield business owner saw the damage that had been done, he said he just had to lend a helping hand.

"doesn't matter where we have to go, we will go there if people need the help."

Charles richmond is the owner of richmond towing in springfield.

He has offered his willingness to help any businesses who have been affected.

"all of us are here for a greater good and that hits a heart really hard when you're from here and thats what we want to show these people is its not about vandalizing."

Businesses around downtown eugene are recovering financially from the broken glasses and damaged property.

Reporting in eugene kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

