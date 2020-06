Lizzo gets emotional as she vents about the fight against racism Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 hour ago Lizzo gets emotional as she vents about the fight against racism Lizzo burst into tears as she addressed the protests and riots against racism in the US and beyond following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this