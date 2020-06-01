Halsey slams arrest reports
The singer who attended the LA protest took to Twitter to assure her fans that she was safe.
Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Halsey slams arrest reports – Music News https://t.co/lSzzy5cX6k 9 hours ago
Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Halsey slams arrest reports – Music News https://t.co/Zd6iNEpUCJ 11 hours ago
Ottawa Sun Singer Halsey slams arrest reports https://t.co/8SKp6RLK6z https://t.co/7uk7Tmw4Ij 19 hours ago
Canoe Singer Halsey slams arrest reports https://t.co/aygFsWyBW6 20 hours ago
CanoeShowbiz Singer #Halsey slams arrest reports https://t.co/tsTFZZtUTo https://t.co/1EjFiAd89v 20 hours ago
gen21 Halsey slams arrest reports Many demonstrations have taken place across the U.S., sparked by the death of George Fl… https://t.co/7gou04ECV7 21 hours ago
The Ultimate UK Chart Halsey slams arrest reports https://t.co/Bk8z9QkD6Y 21 hours ago
Riley Camryn fan account Halsey slams arrest reports https://t.co/0CN2NTYTrH #RileyCamryn https://t.co/ccDQ9wMGJl 21 hours ago